Drew Barrymore Renewed for Season 2

Drew Barrymore will continue to spread her spirit-lifting mojo across the daytime landscape: Her eponymous talk show has been renewed for a second season.

“Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement to our sister pub Deadline. “The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”

Added Barrymore: “We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected. This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”