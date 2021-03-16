The Challenge: All Stars Trailer: Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long and 20 More Franchise Vets Return to Battle

RELATED STORIES Paramount+, Minus: Why Oprah's Meghan/Harry Interview Is Oddly MIA on New Streaming Service

The Double Agents are sitting this one out: The Challenge announced a new all-star spectacular on Tuesday, welcoming back 22 legendary franchise veterans you’ve got to see to believe.

The nine-episode series, dubbed The Challenge: All Stars (premiering April 1 on Paramount+), will feature some of the series’ most iconic players including Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long and Ruthie Alcaide (full cast list below) as they fight, scratch and claw their way toward victory and a whopping $500,000 prize.

Hosted by TJ Lavin and filmed in Argentina, these Real World and Road Rules alumni (some of whom haven’t competed in more than two decades!) will face “unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains,” according to the official description, as old wounds resurface and new dramas unfold.

Watch the full trailer below, then take a look at the entire roster.

Returning to compete are:

* Ace Amerson (The Real World: Paris) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Alton Williams (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Aneesa Ferreira (The Real World: Chicago) — 14 Challenges, 0 wins

* Arissa Hill (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Beth Stolarczyk (The Real World: Los Angeles) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Darrell Taylor (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 9 Challenges, 5 wins

* Derrick Kosinski (Road Rules: X-Treme) — 10 Challenges, 3 wins

* Eric “Big Easy” Banks (The Challenge: Fresh Meat) — 6 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans) — 7 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jisela Delgado (Road Rules: The Quest) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Jonna Mannion (The Real World: Cancun) — 5 Challenges, 0 wins

* Katie Cooley (Road Rules: The Quest) — 9 Challenges, 1 win

* KellyAnne Judd (The Real World: Sydney) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Kendal Sheppard (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) — 1 Challenge, 1 win

* Laterrian Wallace (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour) — 3 Challenges, 0 wins

* Mark Long (Road Rules: The First Adventure) — 6 Challenges, 2 wins

* Nehemiah Clark (The Real World: Austin) — 4 Challenges, 1 win

* Ruthie Alcaide (The Real World: Hawaii) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston) — 5 Challenges, 1 win

* Teck Holmes (The Real World: Hawaii) — 1 Challenge, 0 wins

* Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) — 4 Challenges, 0 wins

* Yes Duffy (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) — 3 Challenges, 1 win

In addition, Devyn Simone (The Real World: Brooklyn) will host The Challenge: Aftermath, dishing on all the behind the scenes dirt from the challenges, eliminations and more. The after show will be available to stream on Paramount+ and The Challenge‘s official YouTube channel.

The Challenge: Double Agents, meanwhile, will continue airing on MTV Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Who are you most excited to see back, and who do you wish made the cut? Let us know in the Comments!