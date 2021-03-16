Everybody Hates Chris Animated Reboot in Development

RELATED STORIES ABC's Wonder Years Reboot Finds Its New Kevin in Elisha Williams — Watch Fred Savage Deliver the Good News

CBS Studios is now getting animated about its disdain for Chris Rock. A cartoon reboot of Everybody Hates Chris, which originally aired from 2005 to 2009 on UPN and The CW, is currently in development, our sister site Deadline reports.

Rock is expected to return as the show’s narrator, the same role he filled in the live-action series, but no other voice casting has been confirmed. The original comedy starred Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead) as young Chris, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chris’ father Julius, and Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) as Chris’ mother Rochelle. Additional stars included Tequan Richmond (General Hospital), Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest) and Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb).

Also being shopped around by CBS Studios is Shtisel, an adaptation of the Israeli series in which “a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckons with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life.” This new American adaptation, written by Lauren Gussis (Insatiable) and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, is described as a Romeo and Juliet-esque love story between the daughter of a Hollywood power couple and a young Hassidic man.

CBS Studios is also producing an adaptation of Jamal Joseph’s memoir Panther Baby for Starz. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Women of the Movement) will direct.