Rutherford Falls: Ed Helms Comedy Sets Peacock Premiere — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Dan Brown's Langdon, Previously Developed for NBC, Lands at Peacock

Dan Brown's Langdon, Previously Developed for NBC, Lands at Peacock Human Frogger Competition, Based on Arcade Game, Ordered at Peacock

Peacock is about to put Rutherford Falls on the map.

The streamer’s comedy series, starring Office vet Ed Helms and comedian Jana Schmieding, has set a Thursday, April 22 premiere date, TVLine has learned.

Rutherford Falls follows Helms’ Nathan Rutherford and Schmieding’s Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who find themselves at a crossroads — quite literally — when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. As seen in the trailer below, Reagan’s local Native American cultural center isn’t getting a whole lot of support from the community, while Nathan is left to deal with a statue in the middle of town that’s become a “public safety issue,” per the mayor.

Co-created by Helms, Michael Schur (The Good Place) and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Rutherford Falls boasts one of the largest Indigenous writers’ rooms on television, including Native writers Ornelas, Schmieding, Bobby Wilson, Tai Leclaire and Tazbah Chavez. The cast also includes Native representation in Schmieding and Michael Greyeyes, while Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) round out the ensemble.

Check out the full Rutherford Falls trailer below, then drop a comment and tell us if you plan to watch the show.