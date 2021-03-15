Oscar Nominations 2021 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

RELATED STORIES Oscars: Best Picture Contenders Must Meet Inclusion Requirements by 2024

Oscars: Best Picture Contenders Must Meet Inclusion Requirements by 2024 Award Show Ratings Woes: Have Emmys, Oscars or Grammys Dropped Hardest in the Past 10 Years?

With no disrespect to our beloved television, we’re kicking off the week with a little movie news.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning at 8:19 am/7:19c, with Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas (The Voice) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s highest honor.

The announcement, which you can stream live via the video below, will be split into two parts. The second half, which will include nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture, will begin later in the 8 am hour.

Like most live events during the past year, the 2021 Oscars were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for Feb. 28 — which is when the Golden Globes ultimately aired after a delay of their own — the Oscars will now air Sunday, April 25, on ABC, marking the show’s latest broadcast ever. The ceremony is currently expected to take place in person rather than virtually, but official details have not yet been shared.

“The Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously said in a statement.

Watch the Oscar nominations announcement below (beginning at 8:19 ET), then drop a comment with your reactions to the nods!