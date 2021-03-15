TVLine Items: USA Eyes Vigilante Drama, The Irregulars Trailer and More

USA Network may be Walking Tall, with WWE star Charlotte Flair attached to headline a potential series remake of the 1973 film, our sister site Deadline reports.

Flair, who appeared in Psych: The Movie, will play a Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation and murder, forcing her to go full vigilante to protect her home town from falling victim to modern corruption. (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starred in a 2004 movie remake of the original film, which featured Joe Don Baker as a professional wrestler-turned-lawman.)

The project, which is only in the development stage, is being eyed as a two-hour TV-movie, with the hope that it will lead into future instalments or an ongoing series. Executive producer/writer David Eick (Battlestar Galactica) is behind the adaptation.

* TNT’s Snowpiercer — due to a March Madness preemption on March 22 — will wrap its sophomore revolution with a two-hour finale airing Monday, March 29 at 9/8c.

* The Sex Lives of College Girls, an upcoming HBO Max comedy from EP Mindy Kaling, has added the following to its cast, per Deadline: Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Christopher Meyer (Tell Me a Story), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Renika Williams.

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Irregulars, a dark drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson (played by Wanderlust‘s Royce Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, Sherlock Holmes (Killing Eve‘s Henry Lloyd-Hughes).” The series premieres Friday, March 26.

* Paramount+ has released a teaser for the return of the documentary series Behind the Music (which originally ran on VH1):

