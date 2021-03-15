Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

RELATED STORIES Oscars: Walking Dead Vet Steven Yeun Snags Historic Lead Actor Nomination

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced bright and early Monday morning, with married couple Nick Jonas (The Voice) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s top honor.

David Fincher’s Mank led the nominations with 10 total nods, including recognition in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Directing categories. Several of its fellow Best Picture nominees — including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari and Nomadland — each scored six nominations a piece, while The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American performer to ever be recognized in the Lead Actor category (for his work in Minari).

Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020, received a posthumous nod for his turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he won a Golden Globe earlier this year. And for the first time ever, the Best Directing category included two women: Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell.

Originally slated for a Feb. 28 airdate, then delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Oscars will now air Sunday, April 25, at 8/7c on ABC. The ceremony will take place from both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles.

Last year, ABC’s host-less presentation of the Oscars — where Parasite took home the most awards, including Best Picture — averaged 23.6 million total viewers and a 5.3 demo rating, down 20 and 30 percent from 2019 and hitting new lows in both measures.

Scroll down to review the complete nominations list.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé)

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet