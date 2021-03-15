Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced bright and early Monday morning, with married couple Nick Jonas (The Voice) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s top honor.
David Fincher’s Mank led the nominations with 10 total nods, including recognition in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Directing categories. Several of its fellow Best Picture nominees — including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari and Nomadland — each scored six nominations a piece, while The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American performer to ever be recognized in the Lead Actor category (for his work in Minari).
Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020, received a posthumous nod for his turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he won a Golden Globe earlier this year. And for the first time ever, the Best Directing category included two women: Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell.
Originally slated for a Feb. 28 airdate, then delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Oscars will now air Sunday, April 25, at 8/7c on ABC. The ceremony will take place from both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles.
Last year, ABC’s host-less presentation of the Oscars — where Parasite took home the most awards, including Best Picture — averaged 23.6 million total viewers and a 5.3 demo rating, down 20 and 30 percent from 2019 and hitting new lows in both measures.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet