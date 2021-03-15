Marvel's Secret Invasion Series Eyes Kingsley Ben-Adir for a Lead Role

RELATED STORIES Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sam and Bucky Debate If Doctor Strange Is a Wizard in Comedic Sneak Peek -- Watch

It appears that Disney+‘s Secret Invasion has found one of its leaders, in Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Announced in December during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020, the live-action Marvel series stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury while Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Though unconfirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney+, our sister site Deadline is reporting that Ben-Adir — whose TV credits include The OA, Peaky Blinders, High Fidelity and The Comey Rule (playing President Barack Obama) — has been cast as a lead villain.

Ben-Adir of course also played Malcolm X in the acclaimed feature film One Night in Miami…, which just netted Academy Award nominations for Supporting Actor Leslie Odom Jr., Adapted Screenplay and Original Song (“Speak Now”).