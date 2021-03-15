Let the Right One In: Demián Bichir to Front Showtime's Vampire Drama Pilot

RELATED STORIES Shameless' Shanola Hampton Talks Directing Kev and V's Big Moment: 'It Was a Feeling That I Will Not Forget'

Showtime on Monday announced a pilot order for Let the Right One In, an “elevated genre series” inspired by the 2004 Swedish vampire novel (by John Ajvide Lindqvist) and subsequent 2008 film.

Demián Bichir (The Bridge) is set to star.

The series follows a father (played by Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive. “With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion,” says the synopsis.

Playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, Penny Dreadful) will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Seith Mann (Homeland, #FreeRayShawn), who will direct the pilot. Other EPs include Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, while Bichir will also serve as producer.

“Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” said Showtime scripted EVP Amy Israel in a statement. “Demián Bichir is one of the world’s most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker’s exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann’s deft direction. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this show.”

“The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own,” said Hinderaker. “And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving.”