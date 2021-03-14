Taylor Swift Performs Dreamy Folklore, Evermore Medley at Grammys — Watch

RELATED STORIES Billie Eilish Brings 'Everything I Wanted' to 2021 Grammys — Watch and Grade It

Following a five-year absence, Taylor Swift returned to the Grammys stage on Sunday for a magical performance of “Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow.”

Swift shared the stage with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Speaking about the performance in advance of Sunday’s broadcast, Swift said, “This has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown, and we’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once. So this is really awesome to get to be together with them again.”

The country superstar entered this year’s ceremony with six Grammy nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Folklore, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile” (featuring Bon Iver), and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the Cats movie.

Swift has previously taken home 10 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Fearless in 2009, Best Country Song for “Mean” in 2011 and Album of the Year for 1989 in 2015.

Watch clips of Swift’s performance below, which will be replaced by an official video if/when it becomes available:

Swift is just one of many high-profile performances at this year’s Grammys. Others music stars taking the stage include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Kendrick Sampson, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich and Tamika Mallory.

The 63rd annual event is being hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

