Harry Styles Opens 2021 Grammys With 'Watermelon Sugar' — Watch

Wrapped in leather and rocking a fluffy boa made from genuine Grinch hide, Harry Styles kicked off the Grammys on Sunday the best way he knows how: sexily.

The former One Direction frontman (unofficially, of course!) is a Grammy nominee for the first time this year, entering the ceremony with three nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” and Best Music Video for “Adore You.”

Watch footage of Styles’ opening performance below, which will be replaced by an official video if/when it becomes available:

Of course, Styles is just one of many high-profile performers at this year’s Grammys. Others music stars taking the stage include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Bruno Mars, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, John Mayer, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Silk Sonic, Tamika Mallory and Taylor Swift.

The 63rd annual event is being hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center, with performances — some of which are pre-taped — happening in multiple locations.

