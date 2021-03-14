Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Grammys Performance of 'WAP'

RELATED STORIES BTS Performs 'Dynamite' at 2021 Grammys -- Watch and Grade It!

Best New Artist winner Megan Thee Stallion made her Grammys debut on Sunday, joining Cardi B for the first-ever TV performance of “WAP.”

But before the ladies shared the stage, Megan Thee Stallion treated viewers to a bit of her own hits, including “Body” and “Savage.” We also got a taste of Cardi B’s “Up,” which led into the main event.

This also marks Megan Thee Stallion’s first year as a Grammy nominee, entering Sunday’s ceremony with nominations for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage” (Beyonce Remix). Oh, and one more little-known category known as Best New Artist — which she won.

Though Cardi B wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, she has a pretty solid track record at the Grammys. Along with her Best Rap Album win for Invasion of Privacy in 2019, she has also been nominated for seven other Grammys, including Best Rap Song (2018’s “Bodak Yellow”), Record of the Year (2019’s “I Like It”), and Best Rap Performance (2020’s “Clout”).

Watch footage of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “WAP” below, which will be replaced by an official video if/when it becomes available:

Other big names taking the stage at this year’s Grammys include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, BTS, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Kendrick Sampson, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Tamika Mallory and Taylor Swift.

The 63rd annual event is being hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Your thoughts on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys performance? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.