BTS Performs 'Dynamite' at 2021 Grammys — Watch and Grade It!

Two years after first stepping foot on the Grammys stage as presenters, the boys of BTS returned at the end of Sunday’s ceremony, lighting up (a recreation of) the Los Angeles Convention Center like… well, you know.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a crowd-pleasing performance of their smash hit “Dynamite.” Not only does this mark BTS’ debut performance on the Grammys stage, but the group is also nominated for its first-ever Grammy Award this year — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Dynamite.”

Watch footage of BTS’ performance below, which will be replaced by an official video if/when it becomes available:

BTS is just one of many high-profile performances at this year’s Grammys. Other music stars taking the stage include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cardi B, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Harry Styles, John Mayer, Kendrick Sampson, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Tamika Mallory and Taylor Swift.

The 63rd annual event is being hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

