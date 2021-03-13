The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 14

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

What's New on Netflix 'Missing' Shows, Found! Latest Intel on 30+ Series

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 18 premieres (including the America’s Most Wanted revival, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the long-awaited return of Mayans MC), seven finales (including The Bachelor and The Unicorn), myriad films and specials (including the #SnyderCut, March Madness and the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards).

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

8 pm Grammys (CBS)

9 pm Allen v. Farrow docuseries finale (HBO)

MONDAY, MARCH 15

7 pm DuckTales series finale (Disney XD)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 25 finale, followed by After the Final Rose special (ABC)

8 pm Bulletproof Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm America’s Most Wanted revival premiere (Fox)

9 pm Intervention Season 22 premiere (A&E)

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

3 am Staged Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Waffles + Mochi series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Holmes Family Effect series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Mayans MC Season 3 premiere (FX; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

3 am Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal documentary premiere (Netflix)

9 pm A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change special (CBS)

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

3 am Trolls: Trollstopia Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Zack Snyder’s Justice League film premiere (HBO Max)

4 pm March Madness begins (truTV, TBS)

8 pm grown-ish Season 3 finale (Freeform)

8 pm Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season premiere (E!)

9 pm Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump series premiere (E!)

9 pm The Unicorn Season 2 finale (CBS; two episodes)

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

3 am Calls series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Country Comfort series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Cypher series premiere (Roku; all episodes)

3 am The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Servant Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

8 pm Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 finale (Nickelodeon)

8:25 pm Sydney to the Max Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

10:30 pm Final Space Season 3 premiere (Adult Swim)

