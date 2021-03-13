Ratings: Meghan and Harry Encore Adds 3.1 Million, Shark Tank Tops Friday

RELATED STORIES The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Apologizes for Contentious Racism Debate With Sheryl Underwood: 'I Am Still Learning'

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday-night encore airing of Oprah With Meghan and Harry added another 3.1 million total viewers to the well-watched interview’s coffers.

CBS’ original Sunday broadcast of the headlines-making Q&A amassed 17.8 million total viewers, while across the pond on ITV it drew 13.3 million. Globally, the interview special, as of Tuesday, had tallied nearly 50 million viewers.

For comparison’s sake, MacGyver and Magnum P.I., which had their next new episodes bumped to March 26, most recently averaged 5.1 million viewers.

Leading out of the Meghan and Harry rerun, a Clarice repeat did 1.5 mil/0.2 (versus Blue Bloods‘ latest 6.3 mil/0.5.)

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.6) dipped but still led Friday in the demo as well as in total viewers.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Whose Line drew 818K/0.1, Penn & Teller did 728K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

