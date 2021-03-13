Kids' Choice Awards: Stranger Things, SpongeBob Among 2021 TV Winners

RELATED STORIES 'The Patrick Star Show': Second 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Spinoff Ordered at Nickelodeon

Eligibility periods be damned. Stranger Things, which hasn’t released a new episode in nearly two years, took home a pair of trophies at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, including Favorite Family TV Show.

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp virtually accepted the orange blimp on behalf of the entire cast, while Millie Bobby Brown was on hand to accept two more awards: Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Movie Actress (for Enola Holmes).

All That and Kenan and Kel grad Kenan Thompson returned to his former Nickelodeon stomping grounds to host the slime-tastic event, which featured socially distant appearances by Robert Downey Jr. (who accepted the award for Favorite Movie Actor for, um, Doolittle), Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry and Kim Kardashian, and the casts of black-ish (Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin) and iCarly (Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner introduced Vice President Kamala Harris, who presented the Generation Change Award to the young leaders across the nation. In a prerecorded speech, the VP thanked America’s youth, who have endured remote learning and maintained social distancing throughout the pandemic.

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things — WINNER

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie — WINNER

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) — WINNER

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force) — WINNER

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent — WINNER

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

As for the non-TV winners…

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., Doolittle

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick, Trolls World Tour

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” by BTS

FAVORITE COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE BABY (LIVE VOTE)

Baby Shark