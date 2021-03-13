Kids' Choice Awards: Stranger Things, SpongeBob Among 2021 TV Winners

Eligibility periods be damned. Stranger Things, which hasn’t released a new episode in nearly two years, took home a pair of trophies at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, including Favorite Family TV Show.
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp virtually accepted the orange blimp on behalf of the entire cast, while Millie Bobby Brown was on hand to accept two more awards: Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Movie Actress (for Enola Holmes).
All That and Kenan and Kel grad Kenan Thompson returned to his former Nickelodeon stomping grounds to host the slime-tastic event, which featured socially distant appearances by Robert Downey Jr. (who accepted the award for Favorite Movie Actor for, um, Doolittle), Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler Perry and Kim Kardashian, and the casts of black-ish (Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin) and iCarly (Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor).
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner introduced Vice President Kamala Harris, who presented the Generation Change Award to the young leaders across the nation. In a prerecorded speech, the VP thanked America’s youth, who have endured remote learning and maintained social distancing throughout the pandemic.
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things — WINNER
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie — WINNER
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) — WINNER
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force) — WINNER
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent — WINNER
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
As for the non-TV winners…
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., Doolittle
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick, Trolls World Tour
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
“Dynamite” by BTS
FAVORITE COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE BABY (LIVE VOTE)
Baby Shark