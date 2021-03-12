TVLine Items: Van Helsing Premiere Date, Trek Spinoff Casting and More

The end is almost here for Van Helsing: The Syfy drama’s fifth and final season will premiere on Friday, April 16 at 10/9c.

In the show’s 13-episode swan song, “Vanessa, Violet and Jack will risk everything to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all,” per the official synopsis. “The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?”

* Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) will star in and executive-produce the Peacock suicide drama Expiration Date, written by Fleabag EPs Harry and Jack Williams, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Forte will play a grief-stricken man who considers taking his own life for the insurance money.

* Leslie Bibb (GCB, Popular) and Kevin Dunn (Veep) have joined the Netflix workplace comedy God’s Favorite Idiot, starring and executive-produced by Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, our sister site Deadline reports. Dunn will play the father of Falcone’s character, who is an unwitting messenger of God, while Bibb will portray Satan (yes, that one).

* Shar Jackson (Moesha) will appear in Shameless‘ final episodes as Veronica’s cousin who lives in Louisville, per Deadline.

* Season 2 of BET+’s Bigger will premiere Thursday, April 22, with all 10 half-hour episodes available at launch.

* The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday, May 16, followed by the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, celebrating reality TV, on Monday, May 17.

* Paramount+’s forthcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series has added the following actors to its cast: Babs Olusanmokun (Marvel’s The Defenders), Christina Chong (Dominion, 24: Live Another Day), Celia Rose Gooding (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Australia’s Playing for Keeps) and Melissa Navia (Dietland). Watch a video of the cast announcing the start of production:

