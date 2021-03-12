The Voice Preview: Four-Chair Turn's Take On Billie Eilish Inspires a Pitch That's 'Seriously Inappropriate'

RELATED STORIES The Voice Recap: A 'Shallow' Cover Leaves the Coaches Deeply Impressed — Plus, Blake Does the Unthinkable

You know that a Blind Audition has gone well on The Voice when, as in the above exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode of the NBC sing-off, the coaches all turn their chairs, then do backflips in hopes of recruiting the contender in question.

Case in point: Milwaukeean Anna Grace. So impressed with her nuanced take on Billie Eilish’s “my future” were Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas that there could be no doubt that the 20-year-old really, most sincerely meant it when she told them that “my life wouldn’t be anything without” music.

For his part, Legend was dazzled by Grace’s “cool choices.” Clarkson, though critical of the wannabe’s breath control and pitchiness, was so moved that she was “already thinking of several songs that would be cool even to take that [same] approach on.”

When it came time for Shelton to plead his case to Grace, he fibbed that Jonas had turned to him during the performance and marveled at how amazing he thought the singer would sound on country songs. In turn, Jonas unveiled a series of memes that so thoroughly decried his fellow coaches that Legend cracked, “That pitch was seriously inappropriate.”

So, who did Grace ultimately choose to help her navigate the competition? To find that out, you’ll have to tune in Monday night (8/7c). But in the meantime, you can watch the impressive audition above and hit the comments with the coach that you’d pick if you were in Grace’s shoes.