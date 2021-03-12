Lucy Hale to Hunt Down a Gruesome Killer in AMC Drama Series Ragdoll

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead EP Defends Unexpected Daryl Twist: 'We Did Know It Was Going to Be Controversial'

The Walking Dead EP Defends Unexpected Daryl Twist: 'We Did Know It Was Going to Be Controversial' The Walking Dead Recap: Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda... But Didn't

AMC is helping Lucy Hale get back to her pretty little roots, setting her on the hunt for a killer in the upcoming mystery series Ragdoll, our sister site Variety reports.

Based on Daniel Cole’s 1995 novel, Ragdoll‘s six-episode season follows an investigation into the murders of six people, all of whom were “dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the Ragdoll.” Hale will play Lake Edmunds, a new recruit to the unit assigned to investigate this gruesome situation.

Ragdoll is written by Freddy Syborn, who will executive-produce alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, which also produces Killing Eve for BBC America. Ragdoll will air Stateside on AMC, while co-producer Alibi will host it in the U.K.

Following her seven-season run (2010–2017) as Pretty Little Liars‘ Aria Montgomery-Fitz on ABC Family and Freeform, Hale went on to star in The CW’s Life Sentence (2018) and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (2020), both of which were cancelled after just one season. Her prior TV credits include roles on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, The CW’s Privileged, FOX’s The O.C. and NBC’s Bionic Woman reboot.

Your thoughts on Hale’s dark new gig? Drop ’em in a comment below.