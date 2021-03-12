Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sam and Bucky Debate If Doctor Strange Is a Wizard in Comedic Sneak Peek — Watch

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Team Answers Our Burning Questions About Vision's Fate, a Strange Absence, MIA Darcy and More

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are Marvel’s funniest odd couple in a sneak peek at the upcoming series, which arrives Friday, March 19 on Disney+.

Citing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as an example, Sam posits that all major villains fit into three categories (“The Big Three”): androids, aliens and wizards. However, Bucky — namechecking Gandalf because he’s hip and read The Hobbit when it was first published in 1937, thank you very much — isn’t buying this argument at all. The pair’s amusing debate is just a preview of what’s to come when this mismatched duo finally steps out on their own.

In the wake of the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam and Bucky will team up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” The six-episode spinoff is set to be a “cinematic experience” in which the pair navigate a world post-Steve Rogers’ Captain America. Expect plenty of action and more pop culture references.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also will see Emily VanCamp reprising her role as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl returning as the villainous Baron Zemo. Plus, The Enemy Within‘s Noah Mills and Supergirl‘s Carl Lumbly are set to appear in unspecified roles, and Lodge 49‘s Wyatt Russell will portray John Walker (who adopts the superhero alter egos U.S. Agent and Super-Patriot in the comics)

Who’s ready for The Falcon and the Winter Solider?! Watch the amusing clip below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!