Descendants Cast Returns for Animated Royal Wedding Special — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Descendants 3 Star Sarah Jeffery Breaks Down Audrey's Wicked Turn: 'She Finally Got to Tell Her Story'

Descendants 3 Star Sarah Jeffery Breaks Down Audrey's Wicked Turn: 'She Finally Got to Tell Her Story' Descendants Star Cameron Boyce Remembered by Disney Channel in Emotional Tribute Video — Watch

Disney Channel is cordially inviting Descendants fans to the wedding of the century this summer.

The original stars of the musical franchise are reuniting for Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special that takes viewers back to Auradon for the long-awaited nuptials of Mal (Dove Cameron) and Prince Ben (Mitchell Hope), who became engaged in 2019’s Descendants 3.

In addition to Cameron and Hope, the special also welcomes back Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

Disney Channel has also confirmed: “The absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce’s memory will be honored in the telecast.” Boyce, 20, died in July 2019, just one month before the final movie premiered.

The first Descendants movie — which introduced the children of classic Disney villains like Maleficent, Jafar, Cruella de Vil and the Evil Queen — premiered in 2015, kicking off a franchise that would grow to include two more movies, an animated spinoff and a series of books, among other media.

And it sounds like there could be more on the way. Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement, “Descendants introduced a fantasy world of stories and characters, anchored in Disney mythology. … It had the benefit of immensely talented stars, who we now welcome back for this animated Royal Wedding special that will bridge the audience to what we hope will be a new chapter of compelling Descendants stories and characters yet to come.”

Watch the first teaser for Descendants: The Royal Wedding below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.