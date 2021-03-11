The Boys Spinoff Casts Sabrina and Rookie Vets as It Nears Series Order

RELATED STORIES The Boys Spinoff About a College for Supes Is in Development at Amazon

That rumored spinoff of The Boys is now looking super likely: Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lizze Broadway (The Rookie) have joined the cast of the spinoff, which is nearing a series order at Amazon Prime, our sister site Variety reports.

The untitled spinoff is set at a college for young superheroes and is described as “an irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” Sinclair, who co-starred as Sabrina’s pal Rosalind on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play young superhero Marie, per Deadline. Broadway, who’s appeared in episodes of The Rookie, NCIS, Bones and Chicago P.D., will play young superhero Emma.

The Boys — which follows a ragtag crew of vigilantes who battle back against unscrupulous superheroes — has been a buzzy hit for Amazon, wrapping up its second season in October. Amazon renewed it for a third season last July, with Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles set to join the cast as “original superhero” Soldier Boy. (Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is the showrunner on The Boys.)

The spinoff was first announced as being in development in September, described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.” Craig Rosenberg, who is a writer and executive producer on The Boys, will pen the spinoff pilot and serve as showrunner and EP.