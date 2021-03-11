TVLine Items: History's Star Trek Docuseries, Willow Recasting and More

History Channel will live long and prosper with the eight-part docuseries The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, in honor of the sci-fi franchise’s 55th anniversary this year, our sister site Deadline reports.

Produced by The Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us), the project will feature interviews with cast, crew and experts as it explores pivotal moments in the franchise’s history, from its inception at Lucille Ball’s production company Desilu to recent film and television adaptations.

A premiere date has not been announced yet.

* Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Willow series, replacing Cailee Spaeny, who was originally cast in the role of a princess whose twin brother was abducted, our sister site Deadline reports.

* OWN has given a series order to The Kings of Napa, a drama about an aspirational African American family whose patriarch suddenly exits their vineyard company, leaving his three children to grapple for the reigns to the kingdom. The show hails from showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws).

* FX has ordered the limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.”

* Aya Cash (The Boys) will play Betty Ford’s press secretary Esther Liebowitz in the Showtime anthology The First Lady, per Deadline.

* Bruce Campbell (Burn Notice) and Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland) will star opposite co-creator Shawn Vance in the ABC comedy pilot Adopted, which counts Jimmy Kimmel among its EPs, per Deadline.

