Netflix Launches Test to Crack Down on Shared/'Borrowed' Logins

Your gambit to binge The Queen’s Gambit for “free” may soon be over.

A Netflix spokesperson confirms for TVLine that the streaming giant is testing out a stopgap measure to crack down on the unauthorized use of account login information.

The folks over at GammaWire first noticed and reported on the new security measure, which greets what is presumably detected to be a possibly questionable login with a message saying, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

If the user opts not to “Join Free for 30 Days,” they can “prove” their authorized use of the account by requesting a verification code be emailed or texted… to the account’s rightful, bill-paying owner.

And as many have all-too-accurately quipped, if that account owner is the ex who hurled your futon from their second-story balcony after a nasty breakup, brace yourself for a whole lotta awkward. (Or, just maybe, a prickly flurry of texts that eventually cools down and segues into a heartwarming reconciliation, maybe even kids down the line.)

A third “Verify Later” option allows access to the Netflix library, but later re-ups the prompt to validate via text/email.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” says the Netflix spokesperson.

What do you think of Netflix’s plan to curb account sharing?