Special to End With Season 2 at Netflix

Bittersweet news for fans of Netflix’s Special: The Ryan O’Connell comedy will end with its upcoming second season (premiering Thursday, May 20), which will expand from its original 15-minute format to full half-hour episodes. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The semi-autobiographical series, which premiered in April 2019, tells the story of Ryan, “a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants,” according to the official logline. “After years of dead-end internships, working in his pajamas as a blogger and communicating mostly via text, Ryan eventually figures out how to take his life from bleak to chic and begins limping towards adulthood.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, Season 2 will pick up two months after the events of Season 1, as Ryan deals with writer’s block and continues to avoid his mother.

In addition to O’Connell, the cast includes Jessica Hecht as Karen, Ryan’s mother; Punam Patel as Kim Laghari, Ryan’s friend and co-worker; Marla Mindelle as Olivia, Ryan and Kim’s boss; Augustus Prew as Carey, one of Kim’s best friends; and Patrick Fabian as Phil, Karen’s love interest. Jim Parsons is an executive producer.

For its first season, Special was nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama (for O’Connell), and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama (for Hecht and Patel).

Special is the latest Netflix original to wrap after two seasons, following Trinkets (which ended in August) and Feel Good (which was previously renewed for a farewell run). TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.