Loudermilk Season 3 Finds Stateside Home on Amazon Prime

More than two years after its sophomore finale aired on Audience Network, Season 3 of Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort’s Loudermilk comedy has found a Stateside home, on Amazon Prime.

Distributor Sony Pictures Television has announced that Seasons 1 and 2 of the comedy (20 episodes in all) will land on Prime Video this Friday, March 12, while the U.S. premiere date for Season 3 (which Canada got dibs on back in December) will be determined soon.

The series follows Sam Loudermilk (Office Space‘s Ron Livingston), a former music critic, recovering alcoholic and now substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude about everything. He is unapologetically uncensored and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he now has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.

“I could not be more pleased that Loudermilk is finding a second life on Prime Video,” creator and executive producer Farrelly said in a statement. “It’s a show that I’m extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with Schitt’s Creek and Cobra Kai, shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another. This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!”

The Loudermilk ensemble also includes Will Sasso (United We Fall), Laura Mennel (Alphas), Anja Savcic (Nancy Drew), Brian Regan, Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials) as Roger, Jackie Flynn, Eric Keenleyside (Superman & Lois), Tyler Layton-Olson, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob (Health Nutz), Timothy Webber (Once Upon a Time) as Ed, Danny Wattley (Arrow), Brendan McNamara and singer/songwriter Lissie.