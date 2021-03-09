The Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault to Lead Live-Action CW Pilot

RELATED STORIES The Flash's Grant Gustin Teases a Mirrorverse Breakthrough, 'Spock Flash' and One Wild Bonus Scene

The Flash's Grant Gustin Teases a Mirrorverse Breakthrough, 'Spock Flash' and One Wild Bonus Scene Superman & Lois' Inde Navarrette Explains the Cushing Family's Cultural 'Easter Egg' You Probably Missed

The CW has found its Powerpuff Girls. The live-action pilot, which is co-written by Diablo Cody, will star Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Disney Channel’s Descendants movies) and Broadway’s Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup Utonium, respectively.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series, this new iteration picks up with the titular heroines as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

Bennet’s Blossom “was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees,” according to the character’s official description. But as an adult, her “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.”

As for Bubbles, whose “sweet-girl disposition won America’s hearts as a child,” Cameron’s character “still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.”

And then there’s Buttercup, who was “the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.”

Cody and Heather Regnier are attached as writers, executive-producing alongside director Maggie Kiley, and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.

