Dan Brown's Langdon, Previously Developed for NBC, Lands at Peacock

RELATED STORIES Soleil Moon Frye: 'I Don't Know Where Punky Brewster Ends and I Begin'

Soleil Moon Frye: 'I Don't Know Where Punky Brewster Ends and I Begin' Punky Brewster Season 1 Finale Recap: Birth Moms and Chosen Families

The Da Vinci Code prequel series has landed at Peacock.

Dan Brown’s Langdon (fka Langdon), an adaptation of The Lost Symbol which was previously in development at NBC, has been ordered to series at the fledgling streamer.

Originally ordered to pilot last year, Dan Brown’s Langdon follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Succession‘s Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Valorie Curry (The Following), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (The Riches), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) co-star.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Criminal Minds, Revenge) will serve as writers and executive producers on the prequel series, which also counts Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard among its EPs. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

Added Brown, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project. We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

The Lost Symbol was the third novel in author Brown’s series of Robert Langdon books. The Langdon novels have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, with Tom Hanks playing Langdon in a trio of big-screen movies: 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s Angels & Demons and 2016’s Inferno.

Are you looking forward to Langdon?