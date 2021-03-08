Kung Fu: Watch Legacies' Olivia Liang in the First Trailer for The CW Reboot

RELATED STORIES Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch on Her Personal Connection to Lois Lane

“This is what I’m meant to do,” Olivia Liang’s Nicky Chen says in the first trailer for The CW’s action-drama Kung Fu, a reimagining of the 1972 classic starring David Carradine.

Kung Fu, which premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 8/7c, finds Liang (Legacies) starring as a Chinese American who decides to drop out of college following a quarter-life crisis. After a life-altering journey to an isolated monastery in China, she returns home to find the town rife with corruption and crime.

Chen uses her “martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice… all while searching for the assassin Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her,” the official description reads.

In addition to Liang, the CW drama also stars Tzi Ma as Nicky’s father Jin Chen, a restaurant owner with secrets of his own that could bring down their family business; Kheng Hua Tan as Nicky’s mother Mei-Li Chen, a woman who helped her husband with his business and also holds damaging secrets; Jon Prasida as Nicky’s brother Ryan Chen, a quick-witted pre-med student; and Shannon Dang as Nicky’s tech-savvy older sister Althea Chen, who just got engaged and is focused on planning the perfect wedding for her perfect life.

The cast also includes Tony Chung as Althea’s fiancé Dennis, Gavin Stenhouse as Assistant District Attorney and Nicky’s ex-boyfriend Evan, and Eddie Liu as her new love interest Henry.

The series comes from Christina M. Kim who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-showrunner Robert Berens (Supernatural). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Martin Gero (Blindspot) and David Madden also executive-produce, and Hanelle Culpepper directed and co-executive-produced the pilot.

Watch the trailer below