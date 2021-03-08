Justice League Snyder Cut Accidentally Leaked Early, HBO Max Confirms

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in March — Plus: Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max and Others

DC Comics fans just got an unexpected surprise… from the unlikeliest of places.

Zach Snyder’s long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League, aka the #SnyderCut, is due to hit HBO Max next week, but it accidentally leaked on the streamer early on Monday, with multiple users reporting that when they tried to press play on the new Tom & Jerry movie, the Snyder Cut of Justice League began playing instead. (One viewer, Doug Bass, tells our sister site Variety that he got an hour into the film before it stopped and he received an error message.)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes,” a spokesman for the streamer confirmed in a statement to TVLine.

Justice League — an Avengers-style superhero team-up featuring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, among others — first hit theaters in 2017, with Joss Whedon taking over as director after Snyder stepped away during post-production due to the death of his daughter. Whedon ordered months of reshoots, and Justice League eventually debuted to mixed reviews and disappointing box office.

But rumors of a “Snyder Cut” lingered for years, and HBO Max finally confirmed last year that Snyder’s version of the film would indeed see the light of day on the new streaming service. The new, four-hour-long (!) version of Justice League will officially premiere on HBO Max next Wednesday, March 18.