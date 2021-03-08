TVLine Items: Down to Earth Season 2, Supernatural Vet's New Role and More

Netflix is going back Down to Earth With Zac Efron for a second season, which has begun production in Australia, our sister site Deadline reports.

Slated to air later this year, the upcoming run finds Efron and wellness expert Darin Olien traveling across Australia in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live, while embracing local food, culture and customs along the way.

Down to Earth‘s first season, in which the hosts journeyed to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia, premiered in July 2020.

* Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) has been cast in the forthcoming Showtime drama Rust as the husband of Maura Tierney’s character, Deadline reports.

* Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow) will appear in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s See. Mison confirmed the casting while taking part in a recent episode of Podcast Like It’s 1989.

* Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) has joined the cast of the Amazon Prime conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, playing the wife of Chris Pratt’s character, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Family Reunion Part 3, premiering Monday, April 5. Guest stars include Anika Noni Rose (Power), Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) and Mark Curry (Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper), among others.

* HBO Max has released a teaser for LFG, a “no-holds-barred” documentary about the U.S. women’s soccer team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others. (The streamer hasn’t yet announced a premiere date.)

