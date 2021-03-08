Brandy to Star as Former Hip-Hop Singer in ABC Drama Pilot Queens

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2021: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Brandy has already played a Disney princess — and now, she’ll be one of ABC’s Queens.

The R&B singer and actress has joined the Alphabet Net’s drama pilot, TVLine has learned, playing the series-regular role of Naomi.

Queens tells the story of four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches, their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. Brandy’s Naomi — who, 20 years ago, was better known as Xplicit Lyrics, the Nasty Bitches’ highly skilled musical engine — is described as a true artist with boundless musical talent.

“Naomi was certain she’d go on to mainstream success after the group’s demise. She hasn’t, singing and playing her guitar in crappy dive bars where all people want is her old persona,” the character description reads. “When the group gets back together, Naomi is reunited with the only man she ever loved, and the rival bandmate who stole that man from her. But what Naomi wants more than anything is to build a relationship with the daughter she was never really there for — if she only knew how.”

In addition to starring, Brandy will also render original music for Queens. Her fellow fictional Nasty Bitches currently include rapper Eve as Brianna and Naturi Naughton (Power) as Jill. (Check out our 2021 Pilot Guide for all of the latest casting news.)

Outside of her musical career — which kicked off in 1994 with her self-titled album — Brandy has done quite a bit of acting. She starred in the UPN sitcom Moesha, which ran from 1996 to 2001, led the 1997 TV-movie adaptation of Cinderella (which was recently added to Disney+) and, more recently, has appeared in series such as The Game and Star.