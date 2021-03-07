As Snowpiercer Returns for Melanie, a Battle of Wills Starts Brewing — Watch

RELATED STORIES Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly Fields Our Questions About Melanie's Fate

Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly Fields Our Questions About Melanie's Fate Snowpiercer Adds Good Wife's Archie Panjabi

Why did Snowpiercer speed right past Melanie, blowing off their planned rendezvous, at the end of this season’s sixth episode? Viewers will start to learn what led up to that shocking moment when the TNT drama jumps back in time — as seen in this exclusive sneak peek.

When last we tuned in, Melanie Cavill (played by Jennifer Connelly) had just barely toughed out a month-plus at the remote Breslauer Research Station in the Rocky Mountains, when she sensed Snowpiercer’s rumbling and made a valiant dash for the tracks. Melanie, though, was left to stand by and watch as the train not only didn’t slow down to pick her up, but in fact seemed to be barreling by so fast the wheels were sparking and the undercarriage afire.

As seen in the sneak peek below, this Monday’s episode (titled “Our Answer for Everything” and airing at 9/8c) goes back in time to pick back up the day after Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) decided to continue cohabitating with ex-lover Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), and just as Snowpiercer is readying to double back and rendezvous with Melanie.

Is Miss Audrey, fresh from a languid soak, ready to bid Big Alice adieu and return to the main train? Or is she on the verge of defecting? Press play below to see an increasingly wary Layton (Daveed Diggs) check in on his begrudging operative.

Want scoop on Snowpiercer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.