The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 7

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 21 premieres (including Good Girls, The Masked Singer and Paradise PD), six returning series (including Grey’s Anatomy, Pennyworth and A Million Little Things), myriad specials (including Oprah’s primetime sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and so much more.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

6 pm Axios spring finale (HBO)

7 pm Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

8 pm NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

8 pm Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

8 pm Vice Season 8 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games returns (NBC; new time slot)

9 pm Pennyworth returns (Epix)

10 pm Good Girls Season 4 premiere (NBC)

10 pm Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries finale (Showtime)

10 pm Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returns (ABC; new time slot)

12 am Ride With Norman Reedus Season 5 premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, MARCH 8

8 pm 9-1-1 midseason finale (Fox)

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star midseason finale (Fox)

10 pm The Investigation limited series finale (HBO)

11 pm Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2 finale (USA Network)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

9 pm COVID Diaries NYC documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Delilah series premiere (OWN)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

3 am Last Chance U: Basketball docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere (Fox)

8 pm South ParQ Vaccination Special (Comedy Central)

9 pm Game of Talents series premiere (Fox)

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

3 am Genera+ion series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am Tig N’ Seek Part 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm Station 19 returns (ABC)

9 pm The Go-Big Show Season 1 finale (TBS)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC)

10 pm A Million Little Things returns (ABC)

10 pm Cake Season 4 premiere (FXX; two episodes)

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

3 am Cherry film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Isabel limited series premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am kid 90 documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Making Their Mark series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Marvel Studios Assembled docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am Marvel Studios: Legends Batch 2 premiere (Disney+)

3 am The One series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Own the Room documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am Paradise PD Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Yes Day film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 1 finale (Disney Channel)

9 pm The Amber Ruffin Show Season 1 finale (Peacock)

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

6 am A Discovery of Witches Season 2 finale (Sundance Now)

7:30 pm Kids Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

