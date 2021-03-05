Ratings: Celebrity Wheel and The Chase End on Low Notes, Sheldon Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune wrapped its freshman run with 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week to match and hit season lows.

Also yet to be renewed, The Chase similarly slipped to season lows with its first Thursday episode (4.2 mil/0.5), and then dipped further with its actual finale (3.3 mil/0.4).

Elsewhere:

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.5 mil/0.9), Mom (5.1 mil/0.7), The Unicorn (3.8 mil/0.5) and Clarice (3.5 mil/0.4) were all steady, with Sheldon dominating Thursday in both measures, B Positive (5 mil/0.6) dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7), Call Me Kat (1.9 mil/0.5) and Last Man Standing (2.4 mil/0.4) were all steady, though Kat slipped to its smallest audience yet.

NBC | Superstore (2.2 mil/0.4) added eyeballs while down in the demo.

