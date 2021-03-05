TVLine Items: Laverne Cox on Blacklist, Kimmel's Coronaversary and More

The Blacklist‘s latest target: Laverne Cox.

The Orange Is the New Black vet will guest-star in the March 12 episode as Dr. Laken Perillos, a sadistic interrogator who tortures her victims via unorthodox methods, TVInsider reports. Per the character description, “an act of injustice in her past fuels her fascination with pain, and how racial bias can affect the ability to recognize the suffering of others.”

When Townsend deploys Dr. Laken Perillos, Red and Dembe find themselves in danger.

* Jimmy Kimmel Live: Coronaversary Show will air on Thursday, March 11 at 11:35/10:35c on ABC. The special episode will feature guests Joel McHale and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as well as a music performance from Adam Duritz.

* The Wire‘s David Simon and George Pelecanos will write and executive-produce the HBO limited series We Own This City, based on the true story of the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, our sister site Variety reports.

* Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) will recur on Disney+’s upcoming Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha, MD as a heart surgeon who puts young Doogie through her paces, per Deadline.

* Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love) has joined Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch in the Amazon Prime conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, playing the first female Secretary of Defense, per Deadline.

* Apple TV+ has renewed R.J. Cutler’s docuseries Dear… for a second season that will spotlight Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Selena Gomez, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh and others.

