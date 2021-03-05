SEAL Team Photos: Jessica Paré Is Back, to Direct Jason's Next Big Fight

RELATED STORIES Is SEAL Team Son Officially MIA? Did Conners Make Grave Mistakes? Was Flash Refresher Lacking? And More Qs

Is SEAL Team Son Officially MIA? Did Conners Make Grave Mistakes? Was Flash Refresher Lacking? And More Qs United States of Al Trailer: First Look at Chuck Lorre's Military Vet Comedy

As promised back in December, former SEAL Team cast member Jessica Paré recently rejoined the CBS drama — to direct an important upcoming episode. And TVLine has exclusive photos(below) of her calling the shots in her directorial debut.

An original cast member, Paré’s run as a series regular came to an end in this season’s two-part premiere, when Mandy — coming out of the latest deployment, during which she tragically lost another asset — told Jason (David Boreanaz) that she has decided she has served her share of time. No longer can she just keep “moving forward,” as he does.

“Losing a CI in Venezuela, and then losing another one in Afghanistan… it has taken a toll on Mandy,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine. “The choice she made was a brave one, realizing much like Jason that this job has cost her so much, and she has the opportunity to break away and find a life for herself. It’s a really difficult choice for Mandy…. But in that moment, she found the strength to walk away.”

Hudnut said then that the door was purposely left open for Paré to return — first, as the director of the episode airing Wednesday, March 24, which is hard to tease (due to what happens on-screen in the coming weeks), but let’s just say that “Jason must fight for his career without the support of his brothers.” Hudnut also said that Paré would return to guest-star in a late Season 4 episode, though that is not yet on the books.

Want scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.