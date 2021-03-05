Pose Ending With Season 3 on FX

FX is getting ready to strike one last Pose. The award-winning ballroom drama’s upcoming third season — premiering Sunday, May 2 at 10/9c — will be its last, with the series finale slated for June 6.

According to FX, the seven-episode final season will jump ahead to 1994: “Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

“Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career,” says co-creator Ryan Murphy. “From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose — which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time — is a truly full circle moment for me. This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep. I’m so proud of my fellow creators Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, and also to exec producer/writer/director Janet Mock who made such an indelible mark with her personal and heartfelt work. Thanks also to Our Lady J for her incredible work as a producer, writer and actress on the show. … We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful. Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”

Looking back on the show’s run, co-creator Canals says, “Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself. I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

Pose stars Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Dominique Jackson as Elektra, Indya Moore as Angel, Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon, Hailie Sahar as Lulu, Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi, Dyllon Burnside as Ricky, Sandra Bernhard as Judy and Billy Porter as Pray Tell.

Watch a special message from Canals below:

A message from executive producer and co-creator @StevenCanals on the third and final season of #PoseFX, premiering May 2. pic.twitter.com/f3mfyK3SEQ — PoseFX (@PoseOnFX) March 5, 2021

Porter, the first openly gay Black actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, revealed in Dec. 2020 that the show was waiting until the pandemic eased up in 2021 before filming Season 3’s large, crowded ballroom scenes.

“It is not the easiest version of filming a television show that I’ve ever been a part of, but I’m grateful that we are back to work,” he said at the time.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Pose‘s impending conclusion. What are your hopes for the show’s final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.