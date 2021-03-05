Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin to Play Unlikely Roommates in Netflix Comedy

RELATED STORIES Taylor Swift Slams Ginny & Georgia, Netflix for 'Lazy, Deeply Sexist' and 'Horse S--t' Joke About Her Love Life

Two former Disney Channel sitcom stars are joining forces on Netflix.

Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin — who began their careers on Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively — will star in an untitled multi-camera comedy from Jack Dolgen (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Doug Mand (How I Met Your Mother) and Kourtney Kang (Doogie Kamealoha, MD), our sister site Deadline reports. Pamela Fryman (Call Your Mother) will direct.

Set in Los Angeles, the 10-episode comedy centers around a snobby, Ivy League-educated young woman named Chelsea (Osment) who runs out of options and has to move in with her sister Claire… and a few of Claire’s friends. One of those friends is Grant (Sulkin), an oft-shirtless personal trainer who shares a romantic past with Chelsea’s sister.

Following her time on Disney Channel, Osment went on to star in Freeform’s Young & Hungry (2014–2018) and Fox’s Almost Family (2019–2020). She has also held down memorable recurring roles on shows like CBS’ Mom and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. Meanwhile, Sulkin has since starred in MTV’s Faking It (2014–2016) and Hulu’s Runaways (2017–2019). He also recurred as Ezra’s younger brother on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars in 2012.

Does this sound like something you’d casually binge on a Saturday? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Osment and Sulkin’s new comedy below.