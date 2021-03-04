Ratings: Name That Tune, Goldbergs Top Night; SEAL Team Leads in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings, the season finale of Fox’s Name That Tune revival drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, tying ABC’s The Goldbergs for the nightly demo win. The episode leading into the quiz show’s finale drew 2.5 mil and a 0.5.

CBS’ SEAL Team, meanwhile, delivered Wednesday’s largest audience — north of 4 million viewers, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode — and held steady with a 0.5 rating. Bookending the military drama, Tough as Nails (3.4 mil/0.4) dipped while S.W.A.T. (3.5 mil/0.4) rose to its third-largest audience of the season and was steady in the demo.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.4 mil/0.6), American Housewife (2.6 mil/0.5), The Conners (3.5 mil/0.5) and Call Your Mother (2.3 mil/0.4) all ticked down, while The Con returned to 1.8 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Actual mileage may vary.

