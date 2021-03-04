Pennyworth Sneak Peek: Lucius Fox Sends a Steampunk Text Message to [Spoiler], Calling for Help

RELATED STORIES Pennyworth Season 2B Teaser Features an Illicit Liplock

Lucius Fox hopes that some cool toys can get him out of a hot spot in this exclusive sneak peek from the return of Epix’s Pennyworth, airing this Sunday, March 7 at 9/8c.

When last we turned into the Batman pre-prequel series, our first look at Lucius Fox (played by His Dark Materials‘ Simon Manyonda) saw him witnessing a small test of Colonel John Salt’s deplorable and deadly Project Stormcloud “military project,” at Raven Union HQ.

In Sunday’s winter/midseason premiere — titled “The Bleeding Heart” and kicking off this season’s final six episodes — while Alfred and Daveboy (played by Jack Bannon and Ryan Fletcher) run one last job for Gully (James Purefoy), in order to buy tickets to America, tensions ratchet up at Raven Union HQ between Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) and his lieutenants.

As seen in the sneak peek below, as said tension starts rising inside Raven Union HQ, Lucius — who secretly recorded the Project Stormcloud demo — is looking to make a quick getaway. But to do that, he will need to signal for help from someone on the outside. Press play down below to see how Lucius manages to fire off an old-timey “text message,” and to whom.

