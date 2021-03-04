Party Down Revival Officially in Development at Starz

RELATED STORIES Step Up: The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale, Others Join Starz Series' Season 3 Cast

Cancelling Party Down? That was a Ron-Donald-Don’t. But Starz’s catering company of misfits is about to be rehired.

The long-talked-about revival of Party Down is officially in development, the cabler announced on Thursday, and will return for a six-part limited series. The new run is being developed and executive-produced by its original team, including Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars), John Enbom (iZombie), Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself) and Dan Etheridge (The Carrie Diaries). Enbom will also serve as showrunner.

“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors, and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less-than-competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters chasing their dreams of stardom on the series,” Starz president of original programming Christina Davis said in a statement. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen, and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

“At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show,” said Thomas. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Party Down follows a Los Angeles catering team — “a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their ‘big break,'” according to the official description. Each episode finds the “hapless” catering team working a new event and “inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.”

The cult comedy ran for two seasons from 2009 to 2010 and starred Ken Marino (The State), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Jane Lynch (Glee), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

Let's hear it, Party Down fans: Are we having fun yet?