TVLine Items: Janet Jackson Gets Doc, Snowpiercer Promotion and More

Lifetime and A&E are partnering for the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson‘s self-titled first album, with a two-night, four-hour documentary airing on both networks.

Currently titled Janet, the doc will feature “unprecedented access” to the singer, as well as exclusive access to archival footage and Jackson’s never-before-seen home videos, to offer “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story,” per the official release.

The program “joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty. The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top.”

Janet is slated to air in early 2022.

* Snowpiercer has promoted Chelsea Harris, who plays Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes, to series regular for the upcoming third season.

* Catherine Haena Kim (FBI) will recur during Good Trouble Season 3 as Nicolette Baptiste, a fierce attorney in the D.A.’s office who goes up against Callie on a new case, per our sister site Deadline.

* MeTV will air The Best of The Ed Sullivan Show Sunday nights at 9:30/8:30c, beginning March 21 with an episode featuring The Beatles performing “Want To Hold Your Hand”; Elvis Presley performing “Don’t Be Cruel”; comedians George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Joan Rivers; ventriloquist Señor Wences; and plate spinner Eric Brenn.

