Edie Falco to Play Hillary Clinton in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story

Edie Falco is headed for the Oval Office, joining the cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story as none other than Hillary Clinton, according to Collider.

As its title suggests, the third season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series will focus on the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, which stemmed from his inappropriate sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky — the latter of whom is a producer on the project.

Falco joins previously announced cast members Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

This is the third iteration of American Crime Story. 2016’s The People v. O. J. Simpson chronicled the events surrounding Simpson’s (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.) 1994/1995 murder trial, while 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace focused on the fashion icon’s death at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss). The third season was originally going to revolve around Hurricane Katrina, with Clinton’s impeachment eyed for a potential fourth season, but FX confirmed in 2019 that plans had changed.

TVLine has reached out for confirmation of Falco’s casting. Your thoughts on the project thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.