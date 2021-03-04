Amy Acker Visits CBS' All Rise: Get Details and Official First Look

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line on Prodigal Son, New Amsterdam, Flash, Magnum, Station 19, Chicago Fire, Wanda, Debris and More!

The verdict is in: Amy Acker fits in quite nicely on CBS’ All Rise.

After this week’s Inside Line column went to press (revealing only that the Buffyverse and Person of Interest alum would be playing a character named Georgia Knight), TVLine tracked down storyline details.

In the legal drama’s next fresh episode, titled “Georgia” and airing Monday, March 15, Acker will guest-star as the titular Georgia, an elegant, fiercely confident International Human Rights attorney and professor who is visiting the HOJ to lead a seminar on unconscious bias.

“Not only brilliant, Georgia is warm, inviting, and impeccably dressed,” we are told. And the first photo from CBS above backs up that claim. (Acker previously shared a screenshot via Instagram.)

In addition to her aforementioned runs on Angel and POI, Acker’s TV credits include (but are by no means limited to!) The Gifted, Suits, Con Man, Dollhouse and Alias.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9/8c, on CBS.