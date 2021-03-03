TVLine Items: SAG Awards Go Shorter, No Activity Return Date and More

The SAG Awards are taking a “shorter is better” approach to this year’s ceremony, which will consist of a one-hour, pre-taped telecast, our sister site Variety reports.

The program — which will not have a host or even a set — will consist of a mix of winner announcements, comedy bits and the SAG Awards’ signature “I Am An Actor” mini-speeches from performers.

“We’re looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], ‘Man, I wish we had more,” executive producer Todd Milliner tells Variety.

The show airs Sunday, April 4 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT and TBS.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Facebook Watch has ordered 20 more weeks of Steve Harvey’s talk show Steve on Watch.

* Niecy Nash will host the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards’ virtual ceremony, to stream on YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8 pm ET (and then on Hulu at 10 pm).

* Mary Holland (Happiest Season, Homecoming), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Christina Anthony (mixed-ish), Samsara Yett (The Flight Attendant), Cameron Britton (The Umbrella Academy) and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich) have joined Kristen Bell and Tom Riley in the Netflix limited series The Woman in the House, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Paramount+ (currently known as CBS All Access) has announced that No Activity‘s animated Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, April 8, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. Watch a trailer:

* Apple TV+ has announced that the new series Calls, based on the French series that uses “audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell bone-chilling, short-form stories,” will premiere Friday, March 19. The voice ensemble includes Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Nick Jonas (The Voice), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Joey King (The Act), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Aubrey Plaza and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Danny Pudi (Community) and Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), among others. Watch a trailer:

