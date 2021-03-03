NCIS: New Orleans: Callie Thorne Set for Final-Season 'Bombshell' Return

RELATED STORIES Quantum Leap Reboot 'Seems Like a Good Idea,' Says Scott Bakula

Before CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans wraps its seven-season run this spring, Special Agent Dwayne Pride will get a blast from his past when Callie Thorne puts in a final encore as the enigmatic Sasha Broussard, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Introduced in the Season 1 episode “Baitfish,” Sasha was initially seen as the “good one” in the New Orleans-based Broussard crime family. But over time and two more Season 1 appearances, it became clear she was to be reckoned with as well, as she proved to be a recurring thorn in Pride’s (played by Scott Bakula) side.

Though Sasha was thrown behind bars for her own crimes, in last season’s “A Changed Woman” she used important intel to strike a deal with a begrudging Pride, securing her early release.

Now, for her final act, TVLine can reveal that Sasha will come back to drop a bombshell that just might change the newly engaged Pride’s life, forever.

(To Inside Line reader Lee, who wrote me asking about a possible Sasha encore: Thank you… and you are welcome.)

Thorne’s TV credits include, of course, Rescue Me and Necessary Roughness (for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination), as well as The Mysteries of Laura, Law & Order: SVU and a recurring presence on Blue Bloods (as psychic Maggie Gibson). Most recently, she guested on the Feb. 22 episode of CBS’ Bull.

NCIS: New Orleans resumes its final-season run on Sunday, March 21.

