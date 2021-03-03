Bosch Spinoff Set at IMDb TV, Ahead of Amazon Series' Summer Finale

RELATED STORIES Bosch to End With Season 7

Harry Bosch will stay on the case, at least in some manner of speaking, even after his eponymous Amazon Prime detective drama comes to an end this summer.

IMDb TV — Amazon’s premium free streaming service — announced on Wednesday that is has ordered a Bosch spinoff series to begin filming later this year. With Titus Welliver, Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers reprising their roles as Harry, his daughter Madeline, and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, the yet-to-be-titled offshoot will follow Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy Honey. “With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on — finding justice,” reads the synopsis.

Produced by Fabel (né Fabrik) Entertainment, the Bosch spinoff will be executive-produced by novelist Michael Connelly, series star Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Zetna Fuentes (who will also direct the spinoff pilot).

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift,” Welliver said in a statement. “The process of shooting Season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!”

Added Connelly, “I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well. To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for…. I can’t wait to get started.”

Bosch‘s seventh and final season will be released this summer on Amazon Prime.

