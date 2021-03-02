Making the Cut Renewed for Season 2; Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott Join Amazon Series as New Judges

RELATED STORIES Barry Jenkins' Underground Railroad Gets Amazon Premiere Date

Amazon Prime is returning to the runway, renewing Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion competition series Making the Cut for a second season, which will premiere this summer, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, it was announced that supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will serve as new judges on the upcoming run. Season 1 was judged by Klum, designer Joseph Altuzarra, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress/designer Nicole Richie, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld and Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni, all of whom (minus Klum) will not return.

Hosted and executive-produced by Klum and Gunn, Making the Cut will move production to Los Angeles for Season 2, which “celebrates the city known for some of the most fashionable people and events in the world,” per the official announcement. The competition will feature “a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon.” Each week’s winning look will be available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store, while the final winner will receive $1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to create an exclusive line available in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

“I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for Season 2,” Klum said in a statement. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.”

Season 1 of Making the Cut wrapped up in April 2020. Check out TVLine’s winner Q&A here.