Ratings: Golden Globes Take Expected Plunge With Virtual Broadcast

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes' Best & Worst Moments

Golden Globes' Best & Worst Moments Golden Globe: The TV Winners List

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s bicoastal and mostly virtual broadcast of the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday night not at all surprisingly delivered one of the gala’s smallest audiences in … well, a while.

Averaging 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in preliminary numbers, the Globes were down more than 60 percent from last year’s comparable tallies. Even with inevitable adjustment in the Nielsen finals (which last year boosted viewership by 24 percent), the show is on track to deliver its smallest audience since 1995, which was the last year that TBS hosted the show before turning it over to NBC.

Check back later for the Nielsen finals!

TVLine readers gave the ceremony an average grade of “C-,” while cohosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s monologue earned a “B.”

Last year’s Ricky Gervais-hosted telecast, which led out of an NFC Wild Card Playoff game, averaged 14.8 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating in preliminary numbers and then went on to report 18.3 million viewers and a 4.3 rating, marking eight- and 12-year lows. The 2019 Globes, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, reported 18.6 million viewers and a 5.2 rating in finals, which was on par with 2018, when the Seth Meyers-hosted Globes posted 19 million viewers and a 5.0 rating.)

Elsewhere, opposite the less-big show….

ABC | AFV (5.7 mil/0.8) and American Idol (6.5 mil/1.0) were steady, while The Rookie (3.4 mil/0.4) tied its demo low.

CBS | The Equalizer (7.6 mil/0.7) and NCIS: LA (5.7 mil/0.5) each dipped, while New Orleans (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Batwoman (477K/0.1) and Charmed (340K/0.1) were steady in the demo, though the former slipped to a new audience low.

FOX | Cherries Wild (2.5 mil/0.5) and Bless the Harts (1 mil/0.3) were up, while The Simpsons (1.3 mil/0.4), The Great North (1.1 mil/0.3), Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.4) were all down, with many if not all of the latter bunch hitting demo lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.